Dental Alloys Market: Market Manufacturers Analysis And Future Opportunity Outlook 2022 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global dental alloys industry saw a revenue of $1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $3.1 billion by 2031, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2022 and 2031. Key factors driving growth in this market include increased demand for dental implants, the growing geriatric population, and the use of dental alloys in creating denture bases and partial denture structures.

However, there are certain challenges to market growth, such as the hardness of some basic alloys used in dentistry, which can make them difficult to formulate and finish prosthetic parts and restorative materials. Additionally, porcelain pigmentation and low corrosion resistance in some alloys can make them problematic for casting dental prostheses. Nevertheless, advancements in production technologies are expected to open up new opportunities in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global dental alloys market due to reduced patient visits to dental clinics during lockdowns. In response to this, key players in the market have been introducing innovative alloy products designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection among both patients and dental surgeons.

The gold-based alloy segment led the market in 2021, accounting for approximately three-fifths of the global dental alloys market, and is expected to maintain its position through the forecast period. This is because gold metal's flexibility and ductility make it ideal for molding into various shapes for use in dental applications such as crowns, bridges, and inlays. However, the nickel-based alloy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2031, driven by its corrosion inhibition, potentio dynamic polarization, and surface morphology properties, which make it suitable for dental applications.

The dental implants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position through the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing demand for dental implants is driving the need for dental alloys specifically designed for this application. Furthermore, the selection and use of the appropriate base metal or alloy are crucial for the longevity of dental implants, leading to the adoption of new production technologies by key players in the dental implant market and providing growth opportunities for the dental alloys market.

Europe had the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, representing about one-third of the global dental alloys market, mainly due to increased demand for dental implants in the region. However, by 2031, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2031. The dental industry in India is growing, driven by the presence of numerous dental laboratories and institutes and increasing dental healthcare awareness. This has led to a rise in the demand for dental alloys, as well as an increase in dental tourism across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key market players in the dental alloys industry include Aalba Dent Inc., Argen Corporation, Aurident Inc., 88Dent, Dentsply Sirona, Heraeus Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent, Jensen Dental, Kennametal Inc., Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Kuraray Europe GmbH, Sterngold Dental LLC, Success Dental Co., and Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. Ltd.

