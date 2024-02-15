'Arthdal Chronicles' Star Shin Joo Hwan To Get Married In March

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 15 (IANS) Popular Korean actor Shin Joo Hwan is all set to get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend next month.

Joo Hwan told media outlets: "I've known her for some time, and we're going to get married.”

He shared that his girlfriend is in the corporate sector in the entertainment industry.

“She runs a business in the same industry, so she's very understanding of my job as an actor," added the actor, reports koreaboo.

The actor, who debuted in 2013 with the short film 'Young Artists', is known for his roles in 'Fashion King', 'Producers', 'Cafe Midnight', and 'Arthdal Chronicles'.

He also is loved for his work in other K-Drama's such as 'Summer Strike', 'Bad' and 'Crazy, Cheese In The Trap'.

