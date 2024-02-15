Al Ghaith Energy And WILOC Sign A Collaboration Agreement To Continue Expanding Business Operations In UAE Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILOC's international presence demonstrates its strategic importance to the industry, having developed projects for companies such as Aramco or Iberdrola.

- Javier Benjumea, CEO of WILOC TechnologiesABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WILOC , world leader in the implementation of state-of-the-art track & trace solutions for the location and monitoring of people and assets within the global energy industry, has recently signed a commercial representation agreement with Al Ghaith Energy , one of the leading service providers to the oil and gas industry in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and North Africa. Since its foundation in 1963, Al Ghaith has positioned itself as a benchmark in the industry, holding various qualifications and accreditations that reflect the integrity of its services, such as ISO 9001:2015 / 14001:2015 and ISO 45001: 2018, as well as being certified to API Spec Q2, 2nd edition.Given a 5.7% growth forecast for the economy, according to Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the oil and gas industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is beginning to reflect a growing emphasis on digitization and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, aligning with the UAE's Digital Government Strategy 2025. It is worth noting that digitalization has become particularly crucial in the oil and gas sector because of its ability to provide full traceability of different materials and activities. In this context, WILOC's solutions are not only the perfect choice for compliance with international standards, but also for optimizing all operational processes in the company. In recent years, the oil and gas industry in the UAE has also witnessed a significant shift towards the integration of digital technologies for Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) processes.Al Ghaith Energy's diversified offering, ranging from casing and tubular running services, cementing, coiled tubing, directional drilling, fishing and rental of downhole tools, filtration and solid control, Airloop safety to mobile multiphase well testing services, demonstrates the multi-faceted nature of the services required in the oil and gas industry. These services are complemented by WILOC's digital solutions, including worker presence monitoring, automation of risk prevention procedures and intelligent materials management to provide full traceability across all industries. The incorporation of these solutions reflects the industry's recognition of the transformative potential of IoT and digitization in various facets of operations.In fact, WILOC's international presence in the MENA region, Singapore, Europe and the USA, in large oil and gas facilities, demonstrates its strategic importance to the industry. Having developed projects supervising more than 150,000 workers worldwide and working for renowned companies such as Aramco, Exxon Mobile and Técnicas Reunidas, not to mention Iberdrola and Enel Green Power, for whom WILOC has digitized the construction and maintenance of more than 2,000,000 solar photovoltaic plant assets, its solutions are positioned as a guarantee for safety, productivity and operational efficiency within the energy sector.With this agreement, WILOC expands its international activities and aims to become the leading technology player in the region. "We believe that the proximity and experience of the Al Ghaith team will be a success factor in the implementation of WILOC's services and solutions in the region," said Javier Benjumea, CEO of WILOC Technologies. For his part, Atif Arikat, the CEO of Al Ghaith Energy, has indicated that he is thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with WILOC.“This partnership positioning us to innovate, grow and deliver greater value to our clients and represents a significant milestone for us and opening up many opportunities that will drive our collective success to new heights”.The partnership between WILOC and Al Ghaith Energy is a strategic move to leverage local expertise in the GCC and North Africa and a testament to the industry's commitment to cutting-edge technologies for sustainable growth and operational excellence. The trend in the UAE's oil and gas industry underscores a strategic shift towards digitization and adoption of IoT to improve safety, efficiency and competitiveness, so the aim of the partnership is focused on further integrating WILOC's technology solutions into the sector and in line with the industry's increasing reliance on digital innovation.

