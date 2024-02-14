(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Smart IMS Inc. Expands APAC Presence Through ITCS Group Acquisition This Strategic Move Enhances Offerings, Fosters Accelerated Growth and Market Penetration



SINGAPORE, Feb 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Smart IMS Inc., leader in Managed Services and Unified Communications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Hong Kong-based global IT service provider IT Consulting Solutions (ITCS Group). Smart IMS has acquired ITCS operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Australia to strengthen its position in provisioning infrastructure management, virtualization, digital transformation services, and IT-managed services to a large client base in the Asia Pacific region.

Smart IMS Acquires ITCS Operations in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore & Australia

"We are excited to welcome ITCS Group to the Smart IMS family," said Nagesh Gouravaram, COO of Smart IMS. "This was a thoughtful strategic move for our organization not only to expand its horizons and deepen its industry expertise but also to go further to connect with a larger customer base in the Asia Pacific region."

With its wide and strong customer base in the Asia Pacific region, ITCS Group has acquired deep industry experience by catering to clients in the areas of virtualization, data center management, consulting and professional services.

"By integrating ITCS expertise and market presence, we are expanding our portfolio and solidifying our commitment to enable enterprise efficiency with assured outcomes," said Drushti Modukuru, Vice President, Smart IMS Inc. Asia Pacific.

The acquisition of ITCS Group is a significant milestone in Smart IMS's digital transformation and infrastructure managed service operation growth. With the expertise and resources of both companies, Smart IMS is poised to provide comprehensive and innovative technology solutions to its banking, financial services, insurance, life sciences, government, non-profit and healthcare customers. With its globally distributed teams, 24x7 control and command centers, Smart IMS provides a "Follow the Sun" managed service model and localized services to its clients.

The acquisition was supported by the Financial Services Advisory team of Mazars in Singapore. "Among the numerous parties from all over the world who expressed interest in ITCS, Smart IMS was the most suitable buyer and we are confident that Smart IMS will take ITCS to new heights with its global presence and diverse suite of services," said Gavyn Ng and Ellyn Tan, partners of the Financial Services Advisory team at Mazars, Singapore.

About Smart IMS Inc.

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Smart IMS Inc. provides Application & Infrastructure Management Services, Unified Communications, Digital & Cloud technology solutions, Life Sciences and Insurance services to its customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, AWS MSP Partner, and Salesforce Partner, is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

