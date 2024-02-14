Join The Scientology Network On Valentine's Day For A Story Of True Love And Artisanal Italian Chocolate

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CATANIA, Italy, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What could be more appropriate for Valentine's Day than true love and chocolate? The Scientology Network shares the story of Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis - from their falling in love at a bakery to the many barriers they had to overcome on their way to creating the future of their dreams.







Photo Caption: Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis share a story of true love and success in an episode of“Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network.

Siracusano was born in Catania, Italy. Inspired by his grandmother's fresh-baked bread, he became a baker by the time he was 15. When Comis entered his shop several years later, it was love at first sight. But her father was dead set against their relationship. The young couple ran away together and had many challenges to overcome on their way to success.

The turning point came when Siracusano tasted pure chocolate for the first time and fell in love with the confection. After he studied with some of the most skilled chocolatiers in the world, the couple created their shop, Cioccolato e Gelato, specializing in gelato and every imaginable form of chocolate delicacy, pastry and cake.

Their“happy ever after” continues to this day. With their love for one another and their pastry skills and business acumen, they have established Cioccolato e Gelato as one of the premiere artisanal pastry shops in Catania.

Watch their episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network for an enticingly delicious, irresistibly delightful story of sweet success.

The Scientology Network debuted in March 2018. Since launching with a special featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

