Pakistan's Leading Parties Agree To Form Coalition Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pakistan Muslim League (N) of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), whose leaders are former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, have decided to form a coalition government, Azernews reports.

"We have decided to form a coalition government in order to bring the country out of the crisis," Asif Ali Zardari said.

According to the election commission, following the results of the February 8 elections to the National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) of Pakistan, independent candidates, most of whom are affiliated with the Movement for Justice party, received mandates in 101 districts, PML (N) - in 75, PNP - in 54.

To form a government, the parties needed to get at least 135 seats.