Pakistan's Leading Parties Agree To Form Coalition Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pakistan Muslim League (N) of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan
People's Party (PPP), whose leaders are former Foreign Minister
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, have
decided to form a coalition government, Azernews reports.
"We have decided to form a coalition government in order to
bring the country out of the crisis," Asif Ali Zardari said.
According to the election commission, following the results of
the February 8 elections to the National Assembly (lower house of
Parliament) of Pakistan, independent candidates, most of whom are
affiliated with the Movement for Justice party, received mandates
in 101 districts, PML (N) - in 75, PNP - in 54.
To form a government, the parties needed to get at least 135
seats.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107853418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.