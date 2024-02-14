Meeting Of The Belarusian Part Of The Joint Permanent Commission On Cooperation With Zimbabwe Chaired By The Foreign Minister S.Aleinik

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 14, 2024

a meeting of the Belarusian part of the Joint Standing Commission on Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Zimbabwe was held under the chair of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, in preparation for its inaugural meeting.



The participants discussed the progress of implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus G to Zimbabwe in 2023, the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation approved following the visit, and agreed on specific steps for their implementation during 2024.



During the meeting, further actions were outlined to expand interaction between the countries in the areas of supply of equipment, agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, science, development of contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

