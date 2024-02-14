U-Blox Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Thalwil, Switzerland – 14 February 2023

– u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces its Board of Directors has appointed Camila Japur as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2024. Roland Jud, u-blox's CFO since 2011, will stay in a consulting role to support a smooth transition and will leave the company by December 31, 2024.





Camila Japur had an international career at Ericsson, where she worked for over 20 years. Since 2018, Camila Japur has been CFO for several divisions at Ericsson, based in Stockholm, Sweden and Silicon Valley, USA. Prior to this, she had different roles in Finance and Operations, working in Europe, India, Latin America and the USA. She holds dual nationality in Brazil and Sweden and has a bachelor's degree in economics from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, São Paulo, and an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, São Paulo.





Stephan Zizala, u-blox's CEO, commented:“The Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the whole u-blox team, would like to thank Roland for his essential contribution to the impressive u-blox growth story. We wish Roland all the best for his future endeavors.”





“We are happy to welcome Camila Japur, a CFO and leader with a proven track record in the technology business. We look forward to her contribution to u-blox based on her broad finance, business and cultural experience and reinforcing our“Focus-Innovate-Execute” strategy.”



For further information, please contact:





Rafael Duarte

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 547 0693

...

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.



( )







Join us on social media -

X ,

Facebook , YouTube ,

LinkedIn , and Instagram . ( )