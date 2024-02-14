UK's Expert Praises Azerbaijan's, Kazakhstan's Role In Middle Corridor Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are actively involved in the development of
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), Elvira Mami, Senior Economic and Risk Analyst at the
Overseas Development Institute, told Trend .
"One example is that the countries, along with Georgia, are
forming a joint venture to promote multimodal services along the
Trans-Caspian International Transportation Route. We can also see
the development of strategic collaboration in oil transit between
the countries, as well as agreements on digitalizing the corridor,"
she said.
As the expert noted, the Middle Corridor provides an important
alternative route for companies that want to bypass the Northern
Route due to sanctions.
"Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, a substantial
percentage of trade between China and Europe has relocated to the
Middle Corridor, however due to operational issues on the Middle
Corridor route, some cargo has switched to sea transit. Currently,
the corridor has the ability to solve these operational challenges
as a result of initiatives being done to increase its capacity.
Nonetheless, it won't be able to replace the Northern Corridor
route because its capacity is still less than ten percent of the
Northern Corridor," Mami added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that
connects Asia and Europe via various nations in the region. It is
an alternate route to the traditional Northern and Southern
Corridors.
The route begins in China and passes via Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then travels
via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor provides a land route that connects eastern
Asia, including China, to Europe, skipping the longer sea
routes.
