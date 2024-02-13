Final Prospectus Filed-Books Closing February 22, 2024 For Initial Closing

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2024 Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 9, 2024 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of units of the Partnership. The books will close on Thursday, February22, 2024 at 12 noon (EST) for its initial closing on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2024 of approximately 134%-140% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province of Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2024 of up to approximately 147% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event

The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces of Canada.

A final prospectus dated February 9, 2024 relating to these securities has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. This release is provided for information purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the Prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Capitalized terms not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the Prospectus.

