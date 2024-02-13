FANA Opens Workshop At Petra

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 13 (Petra) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) Tuesday opened a workshop on economic journalism, which was organized in cooperation with Jordan News Agency (Petra).Journalists from the Saudi News Agency (SPA), Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Petra are taking part in the training course.The workshop aims to provide economic news reporting skills for the Arab journalists in line with best professional standards, and share experiences, taking into consideration the rapid advancement in the communication and media field.In opening remarks, Petra Director General Fayrouz Mobaidin pointed to a "fruitful and successful partnership" between Arab news agencies through FANA, which works to keep pace with developments in the press and media sector.