Glass Pipe Specialty House GRAV Announces Collaboration With Skateboard Giant DGK

grav

Austin-based glass pipe specialists GRAV announces lifestyle collaboration with Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK), the Los Angeles-based streetwear and skateboard giant.

- Red Rodriguez, Director of Brand Partnerships at GRAV AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin-based glass pipe specialists GRAV announces lifestyle collaboration with Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK), the Los Angeles-based streetwear and skateboard giant. This iconic partnership will debut two limited edition capsule collections in 2024, blending the mutually shared cultural intersections of their collective audience. Each capsule will include a standout GRAV piece to compliment a custom DGK skateboard and wearable kit, exclusively curated for this collaboration.The first release includes a custom DGK X GRAV Milk Carton Bubbler in smoke gray glass with orange accents emblazoned with“Made to Survive” on each piece. The capsule also showcases a selection of DGK designs featuring their slogan“Made to survive 24/7 365”. Created as wearable lifestyle and signature pieces, the DGK kit is both functional and bold. Dropping on February 26th, 2024, the“Made to Survive” capsule collection is a limited edition run forging two cultural powerhouses.Scheduled to drop on July 4th, 2024, the second capsule of this collaboration, "Bubble Up," draws inspiration from Japanese arcades embodying pop art and an upbeat creative spirit. This capsule will feature a DGK X GRAV Slush Cup Bubbler alongside custom DGK pieces, in partnership with famed DGK team skateboarder Will Mazzari.“Since the start, DGK was about exploring beyond your expected street experience, even off the board. From products to our partners, we've only worked with those who seek to elevate the customer experience with undeniable offerings. We've seen GRAV take deep care and precision for years in making the finest instruments for consumption, far past any previous cultivators. This collaboration took time, energy, and mass effort to provide the people with the premium tools available for their craft. 'Made to Survive' isn't just a statement for us both, it's a mantra that blends seamlessly into these pieces. We both curate products that will stand the test of time for the people who demand it.”- Stevie Williams, Founder of DGK"At GRAV, we've always believed in the power of rewriting narratives and reclaiming identities, especially in industries that have historically been challenging for black and brown communities. Collaborating with Dirty Ghetto Kids is more than a partnership; it's a celebration of authenticity, resilience, and the spirit of transformation. Stevie Williams' journey from the streets of Philly to the pinnacle of the skateboarding world mirrors our dedication to challenging norms and breaking barriers. Together, we're not just creating products; we're crafting symbols of empowerment and change. We're humbled and proud to join forces with DGK, a brand that embodies the same values of perseverance and redefining the status quo that is ingrained in the DNA of GRAV. This collaboration isn't just a milestone for us; this is a shout-out to everyone who's ever dared to stand out and stay real and is a testament to the power of community, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence." - Red Rodriguez, Director of Brand Partnerships at GRAVAbout GRAV:GRAV of Austin, Texas, represents the perfect intersection of cannabis culture, art, and social responsibility. GRAV was born from a desire to respect that culture and create art that both embodies and celebrates it. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV's product quality and consistency have remained unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives its mantra of“Find Your Higher Self.”About DGK:DGK is for those who come from nothing. It represents turning a negative into a positive and making something out of nothing against all odds. DGK is the most authentic street skateboard and apparel brand in the world. Founded by Stevie Williams in 2002, the brand aligns with his story and upbringing as the company is a tribute to skateboarders from less advantaged backgrounds. The brand represents the underdog and the people who make it against all odds.Media Inquiries:...

