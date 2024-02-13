Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Glatfelter Corporation Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Berry Global Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT )

for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Berry Global Group.

Click here to learn how to join the or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Glatfelter shareholders will receive only approximately 10 per cent of the shares of the newly merged entity, following the spin-off and merger of the majority of Berry's Health, Hygiene ad Specialties segment, including nonwovens and films. Berry shareholders will receive 90% of the newly merged entity.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Glatfelter by imposing a significant penalty if Glatfelter accepts a competing bid. Glatfelter insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Glatfelter's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Glatfelter common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .













We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

































Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP