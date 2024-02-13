TWELVE SOLDIERS - SUPPORTING LGBTQIA+ CAUSES PRESENTS ITS SECOND WARRIOR ON MARCH 1 - MARGARET CHO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Margaret Cho on the cover of the March issue of TWELVE SOLDIERS

TWELVE SOLDIERS Is A Series That Each Month Will Feature A Different LGBTQIA+ Social Justice Warrior Who Has Affected Change In The LGBTQIA+ Community

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TWELVE SOLDIERS CELEBRATING CHARACTER & COURAGE WHILE SUPPORTING LGBTQIA+ CAUSES ALL YEAR, PRESENTS ITS SECOND WARRIOR ON MARCH 1, MARGARET CHOTwelve Soldiers Is A Year-Long Series Of Photographs And Articles That Each Month Will Feature A Different LGBTQIA+ Social Justice Warrior Who Has Used Their Position, Their Celebrity, Or Their Downright Determination To Affect Change In The LGBTQIA+ Community.Each Honoree Receives A $1000 Donation To The Charity Of His, Her Or Their Choice From NEFT VodkaThe Twelve Soldiers Project Is Available To View Each Month Starting February 1st AtAttached Is A Sneak Peek Of The March 1st Cover With Margaret ChoWith portraits by acclaimed photographer and artist Paul Robinson and interviews by Alan Uphold, Twelve Soldiers uplifts, elevates and raises awareness for LGBTQIA+ causes year-round. Spotlighting 12 leaders, in the LGBTQIA+ community, Twelve Soldiers appears monthly with profiles of the causes that are important to her: personal action and collective change. Through images and interviews, Twelve Soldiers showcases the lives of leaders working to change the world. Centering compassion, care and community, Twelve Soldiers wins the battle for hearts and minds.Following the debut issue on February 1st honoring Oscar and Tony Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Rustin, Milk, Silver Linings Playbook), Twelve Soldiers turns its lens on Margaret Cho.Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. When hasn't Margaret Cho's strong voice been part of our consciousness? It feels like she has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow. Margaret staunchly supports anti-racism, anti-bullying, gay rights, all while fulfilling her successful creative side with a legendary stand-up career that has yielded 10-plus comedy tours.Monthly updates feature luminaries such as fundraiser George Valencia and Fenty CEO Hilary Super among others, sharing their experience and achievement through conversation and photos. At year's end, all 12 of the profiles will be bound and published as a limited-edition volume, with proceeds distributed equally among the Soldiers' favorite charities.In addition to the tribute of words and images, each honoree receives a $1000 donation to the charity of his, her or their choice from NEFT Vodka.You and your audience can view the latest, and past, issues of The Twelve Soldiers Project by visitingPaul Robinson is a photography based, mixed media contemporary artist located in Los Angeles who regularly works and exhibits in London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles and has been collected throughout the United States, Europe Asia, and the Middle East. His images are a unique and sometimes whimsical blend of story and image, usually layering or juxtaposing people and their surroundings. Paul Robinson is the Chief Creative Officer for NEFT Vodka and the creator of the Twelve Soldiers Project.Alan Uphold is a communication consultant, speechwriter, and public speaking professor who began his career as a publicist at Warner Brothers in 1992. Between continuing as a celebrity and corporate publicist as well as teaching, Uphold has volunteered innumerable hours as a board member for Human Rights Campaign, Equality California, Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and Stonewall National Museum & Archives, among others. He currently splits his time between Tavira, Portugal and Palm Springs, California with his husband, Jeff, and their rescue dog, Tucker.NEFT Vodka is a Premium Austrian vodka that believes the world is a better place when diversity is celebrated, and people come together to lift, support, and bring awareness to communities and individuals who may be underrepresented.CONTACT: PAUL ROBINSON323 394-6388...

