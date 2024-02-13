Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion Of ABA Services In Nebraska

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Lincoln, NE.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Lincoln, NE. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Lincoln Autism Center will be Lighthouse's second center in the state of Nebraska. The Lincoln center is slated to open in the summer of 2024 and will provide autism services to 30 families and create over 45 new jobs in the area.Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grows, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them. Lighthouse Autism Center services will bring ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Autism Diagnostic Testing, Virtual Parent Training, Pre-academic Learning, and much more to the Lincoln, Nebraska community!Leila Allen, Chief Clinical & Compliance Officer of Lighthouse Autism Center noted,“LAC is very excited to bring our high-quality services to the state of Nebraska. We are incredibly passionate about what we do, supporting our communities, and helping our learners to achieve as much independence as possible. We look forward to working with families and others in Nebraska to bring awareness to autism and the supports that our families deserve to live their best lives.”About Lighthouse Autism CenterLighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. At the newest center in Lincoln, Nebraska, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, an innovative and one-of-a-kind approach to speech therapy that provides children with greater opportunity for speech development. By Fusing speech therapy directly into a child's daily programming, learners are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun. Fusing speech into therapy programs gives the learners the language they need to have their own voice. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP's, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy.Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at .

