(MENAFN- Baystreet) Coca-Cola Posts Mixed Earnings Due To Lower Sales Volumes

Arm Holdings' Stock Rises 99% In Past Five DaysRestaurant Brands' Earnings Lifted By Strong Tim Hortons SalesEarnings Boom or Bust: Newell Brands, Ubiquiti, and Take-TwoWatch These Stocks As Markets March Higher Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Tuesday's Trades

Traders have a variety of stocks to trade for Tuesday. In the technology sector, Shopify (SHOP), which announced a subscription rate hike of 25% at the top tier Plus level, will likely continue its long-term uptrend regardless of the post-earnings reaction.

Datadog (DDOG), a cloud software provider, will give shareholders insight into customers increasing their enterprise cloud infrastructure spending. It scheduled analyst day for February 15, 2024.

In the consumer goods sector, Coca-Cola (KO) needs to ally investor fears that it still has pricing power. When Pepsi (PEP) posted results, fear rose on the firm's ability to raise prices. After the market closes, Lyft (LYFT), Airbnb (ABNB), Zillow Group (ZG), and Instacart (CART) will post their quarterly results. Among them, Lyft has the highest chance of disappointing investors. Uber (UBER) is the more attractive of the two investments. However, drivers from both firms are reportedly stopping driving services on Valentine's Day. Workers are protesting the fall in pay, deactivations, and driver safety.

On Wednesday, Cisco (CSCO) is the network telecom giant to watch. The company announced a steep job cut ahead of the results. Fastly (FSLY) and QuantumScape (QS) are the volatile speculations for traders.

In the cyclical sector, mining firm Barrick (GOLD) will post results before the market opens on Wednesday. After the bell, traders should watch Albemarle (ALB) closely. Lithium prices plunged in the last year due to falling electric vehicle demand. Albemarle's guidance might validate the bullish multiple bottom at $110.00.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks