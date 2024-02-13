Lifeloop's Third Annual 'Communities That Shine' Award Winners Highlight Exceptional Senior Living Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading senior living software provider features national customer award winners and insights; nearly 90% of communities say LifeLoop has a positive impact on occupancy rates

LifeLoop , a comprehensive software platform that holistically supports senior living owners, staff, residents, and their families, today announced the winners of the 2023 Communities That Shine Awards .

"At LifeLoop, our mission is to make senior living exceptional for everyone, and this year's community winners embody that mission tenfold," said Paula Sobb, Chief Customer Officer at LifeLoop. "The communities that shine the brightest understand that creating a world where seniors live with purpose, passion, and joy, is paramount."

Key outcomes that demonstrate how Communities That Shine award winners are making senior living exceptional:



94% of staff have saved time in their day-to-day operations

88% of customers say LifeLoop has a positive impact on their occupancy rate

78% of staff now feel their overall job is easier, better, or more satisfying with LifeLoop 67% of communities increased resident engagement since implementing

LifeLoop

"These communities are leveraging smart technology solutions to better enable the inspiring work they do every day," said Sobb. "Ultimately, this integration of technology and care delivers experiences for their residents, staff, and family members unlike anything else available in senior living today."

This year's recipients of the Communities That Shine Awards harnessed LifeLoop's solutions (LifeLoop operations platform and iN2L content) to deliver quality experiences for seniors while ensuring efficiency and organization for staff. LifeLoop's technology enables purposeful engagement for residents and equips staff with essential tools, contributing to overall resident, family, and staff satisfaction and well-being.

"These winners do the important job of illustrating how vibrant and fulfilling resident life is at senior living communities across the nation, and it's due to the passionate and dedicated staff who care for them," said Paige Mantel, Chief Marketing Officer at LifeLoop. "At the same time, these communities are experiencing significantly improved business and quality of life outcomes. With the ongoing staffing challenges, it's crucial that communities find ways to streamline and innovate their processes and operations to maximize time spent caring for residents."

The 2023 Communities That Shine award winners are:

Astral at Auburn – Auburn, IN

Brilliance in Fostering Connections

Mount Alverna Village – Parma, OH

Brilliance in Purposeful Engagement

New Cassel Retirement Center – Omaha, NE

Brilliance in Resident Wellness

New Perspective | Roseville – Roseville, MN

Brilliance in Resident Empowerment

Opportunities, Inc. – Fort Atkinson, WI

Brilliance in Transforming Program Delivery

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network - Longwood at Oakmont – Verona, PA

Brilliance in Resident Engagement

Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center – Richmond, VA

Brilliance in Person-Centered Care

Pine Grove Crossing Assisted Living & Memory Care – Parker, CO

Brilliance in Community Connections

The Heritage Memory Life Community – Syracuse, NY

Brilliance in Resident Experience

The Kensington at Walnut Creek – Walnut Creek, CA

Brilliance in Family Engagement

The Pearl at Jamestown – Baton Rouge, LA

Brilliance in Engagement Innovation

The Watermark at Napa Valley – Napa, CA

Brilliance in Staff Efficiency

Each of these winners and their success stories will be featured in a new publicly-available webinar series that will kick off at 12 PM CST on Wednesday, February 28 highlighting our first winner, The Watermark at Napa Valley. Follow the live "Flourishing Communities" series to hear directly from senior living communities on strategies for overcoming challenges, technology implementation insights, and best practices for making senior living exceptional for residents, staff, and family members. Learn more and register here .

To learn more about the Communities That Shine award winners and what makes them shine, please visit our website .

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families-making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop .

