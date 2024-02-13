Herut North America Presents Webinar On“Black-Jewish Relations After October 7Th”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Panelists will be discussing the changes in the overall Black-Jewish relationship after October 7th. Do Black-Jewish relationships vary based on generation?

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Herut North America will be presenting a webinar titled“Black-Jewish relations after October 7th.” The webinar panelists will be discussing if there is a major change in the overall Black-Jewish relationship after October 7th. Do Black-Jewish relationships vary based on the generation? What can we all do to help foster, sustain, and improve these relations?The panelist for the seminar will be: Charles Jacobs from Americans for Peace of Tolerance, Robert Patillo Esq., of CBS Radio Atlanta and formerly with Rainbow PUSH Atlanta, Melanie Collette of Project 21 - Black Leadership Network, Brandy Shufutinsky of the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values, Elisheva Rishon with the Zahav Fellowship for Black Jewish Zionists, Heather Michaelson of the Baltimore Zionist District, and Jason Wennet who concentrates on being Jewish in the workplace. The hosts for the webinar are Karma Feinstein-Cohen, Executive Director of World Herut and World Magshimey Herut and Marie“Miriam” Fischer, Director of Communities and Social Media for Herut North America.The seminar will take place via Zoom on Sunday February 25, 2024 at 6PM (EST). The seminar is open to the public but registration is required atHerut North America is a non-political, non-profit organization that is committed to the creation of social and economic conditions to successfully integrate all Jews in the eternal homeland of Israel, as well as instilling a strong sense of Jewish pride for those living in the Diaspora.For more information on Herut North America and its communities, please go to their website at or check out their Facebook page here ( ) or their Instagram page here ( ).

