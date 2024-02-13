Leader Macron appoints special envoy for multinational rail, port project

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Gerard Mestralier, the former head of energy company Engie, as a special envoy for a significant multinational railway and port project aimed at linking the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe. This initiative, touted as a potential alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, holds strategic importance in fostering economic connectivity and trade relations across regions.



Macron's office announced the appointment on Monday, highlighting Mestralier's extensive experience in the energy industry and his wide-ranging network of connections. By selecting Mestralier for this role, Macron aims to position France as a key player in the project and ensure that French companies have a strong foothold in its initial stages.



The economic corridor project, conceived between India, the Middle East, and Europe, gained momentum following its launch at the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi last September. It represents a concerted effort by the United States and the European Union to counter China's ambitious global infrastructure endeavors, including the Belt and Road Initiative.



Central to the project's objectives is the establishment of railway lines connecting Middle Eastern countries and facilitating their integration with Indian ports. This infrastructure network is envisioned to streamline the flow of energy supplies and trade, particularly facilitating the transportation of goods from the Gulf region to Europe.



The appointment of Mestralier underscores France's commitment to actively participate in shaping the future of regional connectivity and economic development. With Macron's vision to elevate France's role in the project, coupled with Mestralier's expertise and industry acumen, French involvement is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the project's objectives and fostering greater collaboration among participating nations.

