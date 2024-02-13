Kazakhstan Intends Not To Increase VAT - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Value-added
tax (VAT) won't increase in Kazakhstan by order of the head of
state, said the country's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the
first meeting of the renewed government, Trend reports.
"We must look into different ways to replenish the revenue side
of the budget. The Ministries of National Economy and Finance
should ensure that the republican budget's expenditures and
revenues are well planned. It is critical to implement effective
measures to improve tax and customs administration, especially
through digitization," noted Bektenov.
According to the prime minister, it's crucial to strengthen
financial discipline, eliminate unproductive expenses, and enhance
the efficiency of overall government budget expenditures.
"I want to emphasize once again that we should exert maximum
efforts to ensure a high pace of economic growth. Each minister and
regional governor bear personal responsibility for achieving the
set goals," he added.
Bektenov was appointed prime minister of Kazakhstan in
accordance with a relevant decree signed by the country's President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on February 6.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.