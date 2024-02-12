Renegade Lemonade, 100% Lemon Wine Expands With Advintage Distributing Into TN, NC, & SC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renegade Lemonade, a leading name in innovative beverages, is excited to partner with Advintage Distributing to bring its groundbreaking, award winning 100% lemon wine into the Tennessee, North Carolina & South Carolina markets.This strategic move is part of Renegade's commitment to providing refreshing and unique beverage options to consumers across the United States and beyond. The launch in these three additional states marks a significant milestone for the company, introducing its signature lemon wine to a new audience of wine enthusiasts."We are thrilled to bring Renegade Lemonade wine to Tennessee, North Carolina & South Carolina and share our passion for exceptional beverages with the community," said Alex Reiter, President of Renegade Lemonade. "Our commitment to spreading the lemon love to drives us to continuously explore new markets, and we believe Tennessee, North Carolina & South Carolina consumers will embrace the distinctive taste of Renegade Lemonade Wine."Quote from Jessica Haldeman, Chief Business Development Officer at Advintage Distributing –“We are excited to partner with Renegade Lemonade and bring their unique lemon wine to our markets. We are looking forward to replicating the successes they have had in other markets. Our new collaboration with Renegade Lemonade marks an exciting chapter for our distribution company. The prospect of bringing their distinct lemon wine to our markets is met with enthusiasm, and we look forward to contributing to the continued success of Renegade Lemonade in diverse regions."Renegade Lemonade encourages local retailers, restaurants, and consumers to explore the exciting and bold flavors of Renegade Lemonade wine. The product will be available at select retailers across the state starting February 2024.For more information about Renegade Lemonade and its products, please visitAbout Renegade Lemonade:Headquartered in Georgia, Renegade Lemonade is the next great product in the beverage industry, and a true Covid creation. In 2020, Alex and Brady Reiter, two people with a passion for wine and a lot of time on their hands, set out to do the unimaginable: turn lemons into wine! Renegade Lemonade is the incredible result. Made 100% from lemons, Renegade Lemonade is a handcrafted lemon wine that is as refreshing as it is bold. With its exquisite balance of tart and sweet, Renegade Lemonade pairs perfectly with cheeses, seafood, poultry, and desserts; as well as back porches, beaches, lake days, the pool, girl's night, and weddings.

