Ukraine's Border Guards Expose Drug Smuggling Attempt Involving Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three residents of Volyn region were detained after border guards and security service operatives prevented their attempt to smuggle 22 kilograms of hashish out of Ukraine using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform saw.

Prosecutors have already pressed charges against the three suspects, who are accused of a conspiracy to smuggle a particularly large amount of restricted drugs across the border.

It is noted that the smugglers were exposed by the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment together with the SBU operatives.

The hashish batch is believed to cost nearly UAH 13 million on the black market.

The court has ruled to remand all suspects in custody.

