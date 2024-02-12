Courtroom Experts Reveal Jury Selection Secrets In New 'Mastering Voir Dire' Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guide to jury selection explores post-pandemic attitudes, cultural shifts that make jury selection more important than ever.

- Mastering Voir DireDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The art and science of jury selection has long been one of the most important and least understood aspects of jury trials, but a new book by two veteran trial lawyers and a jury selection expert reveals how new dynamics are shaping juror attitudes, making jury selection more important than ever.In addition to sections devoted to trends and techniques for digging below the surface to identify prospective jurors' life experiences, attitudes and biases, Mastering Voir Dire provides ready-to-use forms, worksheets and questionnaires for trial practitioners to use when preparing for and taking part in jury selection.In Mastering Voir Dire, trial lawyers Trey Cox and John Adams and jury consultant Jason Bloom note that prospective jurors today are more likely to have amplified biases shaped by cultural dynamics forged during the pandemic shutdown. Those attitudes have contributed to an increasing number of large monetary“nuclear verdicts” against corporate defendants across the country.They write:"A shift started long before 2020-2021 as a result of many factors, including polarized political and social justice positioning, the proliferation of fake news, the speed with which information travels in the age of the Internet, and fragmenting of news sources and social media into echo chambers that reinforce pre-existing beliefs. Further, the pandemic brought with it a novel sense of uncertainty. Leaders and experts had to admit that aspects of the virus (e.g., its transmission, and how to avoid contracting it) were unknowable as science sought to understand the novel coronavirus."As a result, it's critically important that lawyers understand these forces and use jury selection to learn as much as possible about the jurors who will decide their case.“Mastering Voir Dire” is available for purchase online at BookBaby .About the authors:Trey Cox is a litigation partner and co-partner in charge in the Dallas office of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. His courtroom experience is unusually broad and extensive. He has spent his entire professional career as a courtroom attorney and litigator helping clients resolve large, complicated and often high-profile business disputes.Jason Bloom is the founder and president of Dallas-based Bloom Strategic Consulting. An expert in the psychology of jury decision-making and its strategic implications, he provides clients with jury selection consultation, witness communications training and mock jury studies. He is a firm believer that jury verdicts are no accident and that how the jury feels about the parties matters.John Adams represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes, complex commercial cases in a range of industries, including energy, real estate and technology. He has tried multiple cases to juries, in addition to bench trials and arbitrations in Texas and in state and federal venues across the country.

Robert Tharp

Atwell Design

+1 214-458-4007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn