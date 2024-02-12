DHS Ventures & Holdings Appoints Fernando Aguirre To Co-CEO Of DHS Energy Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rakesh Sarna, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and Chair to Remain Co-CEO; Expected to Assume Full-Time Role as Executive Chair at that Time.

Washington, DC, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frederick Solerman has Stepped Down as Co-CEO and as a Member of the DHS Board of Advisors

DHS Ventures & Holdings, a leader in enterprise cloud venture applications for finance and human resources , today announced the appointment of Fernando Aguirre as co-CEO, effective immediately. Fernando will remain on the DHS Ventures & Holdings Board of the Directors, which he has been a member of since 2005. Fernando will serve as co-CEO alongside Rakesh Sarna, DHS' co-CEO, co-founder, and chair, DHS Ventures & Holdings fiscal year end. At that time, Rakesh and the Board expect that Fernando will assume sole CEO responsibilities and Rakesh will assume a full-time role as executive chair and will remain as chair of the Board of Directors. Frederick Solerman has stepped down as co-CEO and as a member of the DHS Ventures Board of Advisors, effective immediately.

Fernando has more than 35 years of experience leading successful technology companies. He has been a partner at Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, since 2016, having worked closely with high-growth, innovative enterprise software organizations. Fernando will stay involved with Sequoia in a venture partner capacity. Prior to Sequoia, Fernando held several leadership positions at Vritton, Inc., a global virtual infrastructure software provider, including as president, chief operating officer, acting chief financial officer, and executive vice president of worldwide field operations, helping the company scale at that time to more than $7 billion in total revenue during his 14 years at the company.

I've long admired DHS Ventures & Holdings and how it has redefined the enterprise software capital venture industry, with a focus on putting people at the center, a values-based approach to leadership, and a relentless focus on customer service and innovation. This has helped differentiate DHS Ventures & Holdings, driving its growth and success in supporting some of the world's largest organizations,” said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman and now, co-CEO, DHS Energy Ltd.“I'm thrilled to be expanding my role at DHS Ventures & Holdings and working with Rakesh, the rest of the leadership team, and our amazing group of employees to help us build on this great momentum and take hold of the massive opportunity in front of us.”

ABOUT DHS VENTURES & HOLDINGS

DHS Ventures & Holdings is a high-stakes private equity, venture capital, investments firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of private equity investments, venture capital. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world's most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

