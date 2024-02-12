Retail People Magazine Unveils Q1 2024 Issue:“Decade Of Innovation”

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Retail People Magazine, the leading source for cutting-edge insights into the retail industry, proudly announces the release of its first issue for 2024, themed“Decade of Innovation.” This edition is a testament to the transformative trends and groundbreaking stories that will shape the retail landscape in the coming years.

In this extraordinary issue, we are honoured to feature Meshaal Bin Omairh, the distinguished Group CEO of Al Othaim Investment Co. in Riyadh, KSA. With an impressive 30-year career in finance, Meshaal has successfully navigated the complexities of multinational and multi-divisional companies. Meshaal shares exclusive details about the Al Othaim Investment Ambitious Expansion, a $3.2 billion initiative that includes establishing new companies, launching 23 multi-use projects, and creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. Discover how this endeavour aligns with the historic economic transformation underway in the Kingdom as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

This issue also brings exciting updates on two prominent shopping centres. Shaukat Ali Khan, CEO of Saudi Bonyan Real Estate Investment Co., highlights the evolution of malls beyond mere shopping destinations. Al Rashid Malls, spanning Abha, Jazan, and Madina, have become community hubs, thanks to a strategic rebranding that redefines their identity and maintains a leading position in a progressively competitive market.

In Dubai, BurJuman Mall introduces B Hub, a new experiential concept on Level 3, transforming the traditional mall experience into a cultural haven that unites people from all walks of life.

For a deeper understanding of industry trends, Anthony Spary, Director/Head of Office Investor Leasing and Retail at CBRE, discusses the retail space race in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Colliers explores urban planning trends, emphasizing the role of retail and F&B as catalysts for positive urban environments.

This quarter's Retail Market Mix featured article on retail business cycles, market saturation, the evolution and role of entertainment in shopping centres, and W Group's secret recipe for revolutionizing retail media. In addition, we also feature Thriwe's Odyssey in navigating UAE's E-retail revolution, modernizing the mall from parking to checkout and many more.

Our newest segment“Inspire & Achieve” featured great article about coaching and mentoring by Avijit Yadav and Creating a Living Legacy by Sonja Piontek.

Retail People Magazine is a leading publication committed to providing unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving retail industry. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the magazine serves as a vital resource for retail professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts eager to stay ahead in the dynamic world of retail

