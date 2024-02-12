Qatar, Palestine Leaders Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, met President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim majlis in the Qatari Amiri Diwan, Monday.

In a statement, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that during the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the expanded cycle of violence in the region, in addition to its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing efforts for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in a way that facilitates a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, the statement added.

The Palestinian President briefed Sheikh Tamim on the latest developments in the diplomatic and legal paths aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression against the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and reaching a final and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

President Abbas expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatari Amir for the permanent support to the Palestinian people.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim stressed Qatar's firm position on the Palestinian issue and its support for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate national rights, and the continuation of work on diplomatic mediation to bring the ongoing fighting in Gaza, the West Bank and the occupied territories to an end.

He also welcomed efforts to resolve the Palestinian division, wishing them success, in a way that serves the Palestinian people and their national interests. (end)

