The City Of Long Beach Approves Bioenergy Devco's Bid For Organics Recycling Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State-of-the-art anaerobic digestion facility to advance Long Beach's sustainability goals

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Long Beach has entered into exclusive negotiations with Bioenergy Devco, the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, to construct an organics recycling facility that will recycle food waste, converting it to an organic soil amendment and renewable natural gas. This facility will help Long Beach advance its sustainability goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioenergy Devco's innovative anaerobic digestion technology provides a proven solution for recycling organic waste. The technology prevents food scraps and other organics from being disposed of in landfills, mitigating the release of potent methane gas, a significant contributor to climate change. With their expertise in tailored facilities, Bioenergy Devco leads the charge in helping communities across the country meet their sustainability goals by turning waste into renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gasses, and advancing environmental stewardship.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Long Beach on this advanced organic processing facility," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "Our proven anaerobic digestion technology can help communities like Long Beach achieve their sustainability goals and reduce greenhouse gasses generated by food waste."

The Long Beach facility will use anaerobic digestion technology to generate biogas from organic waste streams, then clean and condition the gas to pipeline quality renewable natural gas. Once complete, Long Beach's facility will process up to 314,000 tons of organic material per year, mitigating the release of over 47,545 tons of CO2-eq into the atmosphere. The new facility will be constructed on the Southeast Resource Recovery Facility (SERRF) site, previously operated by Covanta. The SERRF is slated to be decommissioned and demolished by the city later this year.

"We are excited to collaborate with Bioenergy Devco on this advanced recycling facility," stated Jane Hermsen, Energy Resources Department Bureau Manager for the City of Long Beach. "This facility will not only help us meet our environmental goals, but it will also provide economic benefits to the region."

Bioenergy Devco's public-private collaboration with the City of Long Beach marks a significant advancement in sustainable waste management practices and an example of environmental responsibility. By utilizing anaerobic digestion technology to recycle organic waste into renewable natural gas and soil amendments, this project will reduce greenhouse emissions, create local jobs, drive economic growth for Long Beach and bolster energy resilience by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built over 250 facilities and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Media Contact

Jessica Whidt

Warner Communications

[email protected]

702-539-1596

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco