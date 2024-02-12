Dakota Johnson Did Hand-To-Hand Combat Training, Stunt Driving For 'Madame Web'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson has talked about what went into the prepping and training for 'Madame Web'. She said before shooting, she did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Talking about her physical preparation for the film, Dakota Johnson shares, "For a few months before we started filming, I was training. I had two different trainers. I worked with Megan Roup from The Sculpt Society.

“Before we started shooting, we did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training. I really didn't want Cassie to look like she was some kind of skilled fighter. I think having grown up in the foster system, she would have been quite scrappy and would know how to defend herself in a sort of primal way.”

Johnson added:“So, I wanted her fighting to be really wild and kind of messy, using whatever was around that she could get her hands on like a piece of metal or a bottle."

The actress also went through training for doing stunts while driving and in the water.

Talking about the same, the actress shared, "Yes, I did most of the driving in the movie. I did a day of stunt driving training, which was so fun. And we did a lot of underwater work so I had to do breathwork training.

“So, we did a few different sessions in a tank where you'd build up holding your breath. I ended up holding my breath for like three-and-a-half minutes, which was nuts."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Madame Web' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 16 in cinemas, including IMAX screens.

