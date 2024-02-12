IMF Team Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is starting meetings with Ukrainian government officials and other partners in Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the recent press release .

“An IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the Fund's European Department, starts meetings today in Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders,” the report states.

The discussions will focus on the authorities' economic objectives and the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy.

On February 13, 2024, the IMF team will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the IMF's Ukraine Capacity Development Fund (UCDF). This meeting will convene Ukrainian authorities, development partners, and IMF staff to discuss the Ukraine's capacity development priorities and IMF support in this important area.

Following these meetings, on February 17, 2024, an IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, will start policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

A reminder that, in December 2023, Ukraine received the third tranche of financing in the amount of about $900 million (SDR 663.9 million) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.