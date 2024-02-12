Russian Army Strikes Village In Kharkiv Region With S-300 At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, on the night of February 12, Russian troops fired on the village of Lyptsi, and also struck the village of Slobozhanske with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

In Lyptsi, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a residential building was destroyed by enemy fire. A gas pipeline was also damaged. No one was injured among the population.

The attack on Slobozhanske also resulted in no casualties.

Over the day, about 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire from the Russian army, including Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove.

In particular, at 11:32 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked Liubotyne in the Kharkiv district. They hit private houses, a town clinic, a fitness club, and a training and production facility.

All victims of Russian strike onidentified through DNA research - police

At 10:35 p.m., Russians shelled Vovchansk, in the Chuhuiv district, targeting a private house. A garage and a car were damaged as a result of the attack.

At 5:04 p.m., Russian troops fired a guided missile at the central part of Borova, in the Izium district, destroying the building of the cultural center and damaging the facades of non-residential buildings.

At 10:30, the Russian army shelled the private sector of Vovchansk.

According to Syniehubov, there were no casualties in the region over the day.

Border guards destroy another Russian Murom-P system inregion

The sappers cleared another 5.72 hectares of the region's territory and defused 219 explosive devices.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian troops near Ivanivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region in the Kupiansk direction.