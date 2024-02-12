Russian Ambassador: Sanctions Contributed To Rapprochement Of Two Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an
interview with journalists that sanctions contributed to the
rapprochement of the two countries, Azernews reports.
"We predicted that in 2023 trade turnover between Russia and
Azerbaijan will reach $4 bln. We were wrong. It amounted to $4.4
bln, and the growth was 17%. The sanctions have led to our
relations becoming even closer. We are implementing very serious
projects in industrial cooperation," he said in an interview with
journalists.
Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov added that for
various reasons, not very clear to him, the Armenian side delays
negotiations on the Zangazur corridor, but the implementation of
the agreement between Baku and Tehran on the construction of a
railroad through Iran will solve the issue, as well as open for
Russia an additional way of cargo transportation to Turkiye -
Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov
"Now the main thing is to build railroad tracks from Turkiye to
Nakhchivan, it is planned to build a double track - European and
Soviet. Accordingly, we will be able to carry cargo to Turkiye from
Russia via Azerbaijan, Iran and Nakhchivan. <...> Up to the
border with Turkiye. Further - either change of gauge, if the
trains allow, or reloading of containers on other trains", -
emphasized Evdokimov.
Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov added that the Garabagh
issue is closed and now Armenia and Azerbaijan are directly
exchanging drafts of the peace treaty.
"What the Azerbaijani side is proposing is, in my opinion,
absolutely justified, standard formulations and articles that, as a
rule, exist in peace treaties between the parties.
And, in principle, based on the proposals made by Baku, it seems
to me, that it is possible to finalize these negotiations quite
quickly. We are ready to provide the Moscow platform, and we are
ready, if necessary, to provide our expertise, and our advice on
the text. We have a very good interaction with our Azerbaijani
colleagues here," the diplomat said.
