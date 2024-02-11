Air Quality In Sri Lanka Drops To Unhealthy Levels

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The air quality in Sri Lanka had dropped to unhealthy levels, Sunday, including in Colombo, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said.

According to the NBRO unhealthy levels of the air quality were high in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna.

The public were warned that air quality levels recorded in Colombo, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Badulla, Kurunegala, Kandy and Matale could result health issues.

People suffering from respiratory or cardiac diseases, and elderly persons and children have been advised to wear face masks outdoors. (Colombo Gazette)