Kuwait, UAE Sign Deal To Avoid Double Taxation On Income

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sealed an agreement during a key Arab fiscal forum in Dubai aiming to avoid double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion, Kuwait's finance ministry said on Sunday.
The pan-Arab gathering looked into comparisons between state budget balance sheets among countries in the region, with Kuwait taking the opportunity to discuss its experiences on the matter, according to a ministry statement.
With experts from the International Monetary Fund monitoring the talks, Kuwait's Finance Minister Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf and his UAE counterpart Mohamed Hussaini put their respective signatures on the agreement as part of broader financial cooperation between the Gulf Arab countries, it said.
The talks come a day ahead of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, with Kuwait being represented through its state-run news agency KUNA's director general Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, alongside acting Public Authority for Civil Information chief Mansour Al-Methen. (end)
skm
MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107838248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.