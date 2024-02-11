Kuwait, UAE Sign Deal To Avoid Double Taxation On Income

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sealed an agreement during a key Arab fiscal forum in Dubai aiming to avoid double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion, Kuwait's finance ministry said on Sunday.

The pan-Arab gathering looked into comparisons between state budget balance sheets among countries in the region, with Kuwait taking the opportunity to discuss its experiences on the matter, according to a ministry statement.

With experts from the International Monetary Fund monitoring the talks, Kuwait's Finance Minister Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf and his UAE counterpart Mohamed Hussaini put their respective signatures on the agreement as part of broader financial cooperation between the Gulf Arab countries, it said.

The talks come a day ahead of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, with Kuwait being represented through its state-run news agency KUNA's director general Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, alongside acting Public Authority for Civil Information chief Mansour Al-Methen. (end)

