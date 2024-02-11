President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Iranian President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi on
the occasion of the country's national holiday ,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend congratulations to you and your entire nation on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran -
the Day of Victory of the Islamic Revolution.
The historically unifying friendly relations and shared
spiritual values between our peoples provide a good basis for the
development of Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental relations and
cooperation. The interaction between our countries in trade,
economics, transportation, and other areas is gratifying today.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will
continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation
to the benefit of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and
wish your people peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 February 2024"
