President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Iranian President


2/11/2024 5:13:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi on the occasion of the country's national holiday , Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the Day of Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The historically unifying friendly relations and shared spiritual values between our peoples provide a good basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental relations and cooperation. The interaction between our countries in trade, economics, transportation, and other areas is gratifying today.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish your people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 February 2024"

