Qatar Attends Session Of UN Commission For Social Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar is participating in the 62nd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD62) held at the United Nations headquarters in New York under the theme of fostering social development and social justice through social policies to accelerate progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication.

A delegation of professionals headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, H E Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin are representing the State of Qatar at the session.

Addressing the session, Al Khayarin applauded the efforts of the UN Commission for Social Development made during the previous session, along with the adopted decisions, chief amongst which was strengthening full and productive employment and providing decent job opportunities for all as a means of addressing inequalities to accelerate the recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.