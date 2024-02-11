President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Irakli Kobakhidze On Commencement Of His Tenure As Prime Minister Of Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on the commencement of his tenure
as the Prime Minister of Georgia.
“We place special importance on the relations between Azerbaijan
and Georgia, drawing strength from the will of our peoples
historically bound to each other by ties of friendship and good
neighborliness. We are pleased that our intergovernmental relations
and cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, are dynamically
and comprehensively developing, reaching today`s level and
representing new content.
I am confident that the traditional Azerbaijani-Georgian
friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and strategic
partnership, built on a solid foundation, will continue to steadily
develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts for the welfare
of our countries and the prosperity of our region,” the head of
state said in his message.
President Ilham Aliyev wished Irakli Kobakhidze strong health,
happiness, and success in his upcoming responsible activities for
the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of
Georgia.
