(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Choices: A Journey Toward a More Perfect Union” by John Doern has been released worldwide. This 70-page political science book takes a no-nonsense approach to the ongoing problems created by the two-party system in the United States. Showing the dysfunction of the system through the lenses of recent election fiascos and early American history, Doern unpacks the damaging effects of limited voting choices and adversarial politics.



Tracing the path of political parties from the founding of the nation through present day, the author shows how most of the country's“third parties” have been closely related to the establishment, serving moneyed interests and/or fringe ideologies that prevented them from being worthwhile alternatives for a majority of voting Americans. He also shows the foresight of several founding fathers, including George Washington, who warned against the inevitable despotism created by warring parties.

Thought-provoking, rational, and direct, Doern's writing calls for a much needed shift in the American political landscape, where citizens have their voices heard by representatives, under subject to the whims of super donors, and no longer have to choose between the lesser of two evils.



Looking to a clause in the Declaration of Independence that requires change when government becomes destructive to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the author's urgent call for choice outside the two-party system isn't just addressing a modern problem, but reinforcing a foundational principle of the country as well.



With more options for voters across the political spectrum, the American people could break away from the never-ending feud between Democrats and Republicans, end cycles of“tit for tat” policymaking, and restore the truly representative democracy that has been lost to party domination.



After laying the groundwork for the past and present state of politics, Doern provides a path forward through the creation of Independent Candidate Organizations (ICO). Bolstered by historical precedent and functional on both the local, state, and national levels, ICOs provide an important framework for supporting candidates outside of the two-party system, and such organizations are critical for making such candidates a viable alternative to“politics as usual.”

This brief but thorough book tackles a subject on the minds of many US citizens, providing eye-opening insights and sensible solutions that look to an optimistic future for all Americans.



Choices: A Journey Toward a More Perfect Union (ISBN: 9781961532014) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $14.99 and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.

From the back cover:

Let's start at the beginning. On the Fourth of July 1776 the Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 founding fathers. All thirteen original colonies were represented. This document created the United States of America. The objective of the declaration was to create a new nation by breaking away from a repressive English government.



Major concepts of the declaration include that“All Men are Created Equal,” Governments are instituted by men to secure rights such as“Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” and in conclusion:“Wherever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it. But that long established governments should not be changed 'for light and transient causes.'”

The last concept listed above will be the foundation for this book. In my opinion, and many people feel this way, the current two-party system of the United States has created a form of government that is destructive. I also believe the right of the people to alter the government should be invoked. As Founding Father John Dickinson mentioned in his“Liberty Song”:“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all, By Uniting we Stand, By Dividing we Fall.”

About the author:

John Doern was born on the Banks of the Hudson River on March 18, 1961. He was very lucky to grow up on“The Mean Streets of Phillipse Manor” in North Tarrytown, New York (Now Called Sleepy Hollow). The“Tarrytowns” provided a great foundation and school system. His High School, Sleepy Hollow, had Square Dancing and“Joy Day” every year. And at Dickinson College, the first college in the newly created United States of America, he met the best Classmates from throughout the Northeast.

John Doern started his professional career at IBM as a programmer. Again, he was fortunate to meet great people, even if he wasn't“corporate material.” A series of more passionate jobs followed, including work in Video Production, Mobile Disc Jockey work, Audio Visual and Portable Entertainment. He also enjoyed working with the Danbury Jaycees civic organization and met many friends there. John lives in Newtown, CT with his wife Teri and they often welcome deer, owls and wild turkeys in their backyard.



About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Media Contact

Company Name: MindStir Media LLC

Contact Person: Jen McNabney

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-767-0531

Address: 1 New Hampshire Ave Suite 125

City: Portsmouth

State: NH

Country: United States

Website:

