Bob Moore, Founder Of Bob's Red Mill, Dies At 94 Leaves Legacy As Proponent Of Whole Grain Health

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Feb. 10, 2024 -- Bob Moore, founder of Bob's Red Mill and one of the most recognized figures in the natural foods industry, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the age of 94. Moore will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his leadership and passion for whole grains, his strong work ethic (he remained a Board Member of his beloved Bob's Red Mill until his death) and his generosity in establishing the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) on his 81st birthday.



Bob and Charlee in front of old Bob's Red Mill sign

Bob Moore in front of the Mill

A perennial entrepreneur, Moore's passion for healthy foods and milling whole grains coincided with parenthood, and later led to the formation of Bob's Red Mill in 1978. The company initially served only Portland, Ore.-area locals, but quickly grew to be a natural foods powerhouse. It is now a leading global food brand offering 200+ products in more than 70 countries. Thanks to the ESOP that Moore established in 2010, the company's legacy was secured by transferring ownership to the people who helped Bob and Charlee build and grow it. More than 700 employee owners now own the company.



"Bob's legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob's Red Mill brand," said Bob's Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. "He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward. All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health."



Over the past decade, Moore and his wife Charlee, who passed away in 2018, looked to inspire future generations through substantial financial contributions to Oregon universities. The Moores were named honorary Beavers for their significant donations to Oregon State University, where they helped fund the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition, and Preventive Health in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Magnanimous contributions also helped establish the Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness at Oregon Health & Science University, as well as many additional research programs throughout the state.



He is survived by his three sons, Ken, Bob, Jr., and David; daughters-in-law Dora, Barbara, Ashleigh and Terry; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Moore will be greatly missed and remembered by his family, the Bob's Red Mill family and those he met and inspired during his long life. A celebration of life service

is being planned; details to be announced. In the meantime, local friends and fans are encouraged to visit the Bob's Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Milwaukie, Oregon to share a memory in honor of Bob.



