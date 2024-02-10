President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Georgian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobahidze, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
I sincerely congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure
as the Prime Minister of Georgia.
We place special importance on the relations between Azerbaijan
and Georgia, drawing strength from the will of our peoples
historically bound to each other by ties of friendship and good
neighborliness. We are pleased that our intergovernmental relations
and cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, are dynamically
and comprehensively developing, reaching today`s level and
representing new content.
I am confident that the traditional Azerbaijani-Georgian
friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and strategic
partnership, built on a solid foundation, will continue to steadily
develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts for the welfare
of our countries and the prosperity of our region.
I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your
upcoming responsible activities for the well-being and prosperity
of the friendly people of Georgia," the letter reads.
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107836399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.