Kyrgyzstan's President Signs Law Modifying Stock Exchange Regulations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10 . President of
Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed the law "On Amending the Law
on Stock Exchange and Exchange Trading in the Kyrgyz Republic,"
Trend reports.
According to the president's press service, the law was passed
by the Kyrgyz parliament on December 21, 2023 and citing the law,
the auction price on the exchange is exempt from tariff regulation
and does not require customs officials to examine its cost.
Additionally, the law stipulates that exchange transactions do
not require mandatory notarization, except for real estate
transactions.
Furthermore, members of the stock exchange are allowed to open
additional accounts within the exchange. These sub-accounts are
used to facilitate the pooling of funds for the purpose of paying
for goods through the clearing center of the stock exchange. It
allows members of the exchange to collaborate on financial
transactions related to purchasing goods through the exchange's
infrastructure.
