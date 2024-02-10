               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Prosecutor Probes Explosion In Khojavend District


2/10/2024 5:12:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. An investigation is underway into the explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, the Prosecutor General's Office said, Trend reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Khojavend district prosecutor's office is looking into the explosion of a military explosive device that occurred at a beekeeping farm in Chartar village at 10:00 (GMT +4).

Samir Alasgarov (born in 1996) suffered a right hand injury in the blast.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search