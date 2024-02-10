Azerbaijani Prosecutor Probes Explosion In Khojavend District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. An investigation
is underway into the explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district,
the Prosecutor General's Office said, Trend reports.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Khojavend
district prosecutor's office is looking into the explosion of a
military explosive device that occurred at a beekeeping farm in
Chartar village at 10:00 (GMT +4).
Samir Alasgarov (born in 1996) suffered a right hand injury in
the blast.
