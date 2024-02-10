Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Up By 3.6Pc

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan rose by 3.63 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said overall exports to the neighbouring country were recorded at $260.716 million between July-and December.

According to data from the central bank, exports to Afghanistan stood at $251.580 million during July-December (2022-23).

But on a year-to-year basis, SBP said, exports to Afghanistan fell by 26.83 percent from $38.297 million in December 2022 to $28.019 million in December 2023.

On a month-on-month basis as well, the exports slumped vy 46.02% in December 2023 as compared to the exports of $51.911 million in November 2023.

