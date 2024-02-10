Kazakhstan Extends Agreement On Oil Supplies To Germany

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan has
extended the agreement on oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba
oil pipeline for six months (from January through June 2024),
Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the Chairman of the
Board of KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas
company) Magzum Mirzagaliyev and the Chairman of the Board of
Rosneft Deutschland, Johannes Bremer.
It was noted that the volume of supplies will be 100,000 tons
monthly.
At the end of 2023, 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil (from the
resources of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating) were transported
through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the direction of Germany.
During the meeting, Bremmer expressed gratitude to the Kazakh
side for the support provided.
In turn, Mirzagaliyev thanked the management of Rosneft
Deutschland for the fruitful cooperation. He also expressed
Kazakhstan's interest in continuing and increasing oil supplies to
Germany.
As Deputy General Director of KazTransOil, Amirzhan Ospanov
previously stated that Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)
intends to transport 1.2 million tons of oil through the 'Druzhba'
pipeline during 2024.
