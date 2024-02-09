Number Of Injured In Kherson Region Increased Due To Yesterday's Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Authorities reported that a 74-year-old resident was injured in the village of Kachkarivka in the Kherson region as a result of yesterday's shelling, and he was taken to hospital.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"An ambulance delivered to the hospital a man who was injured in yesterday's Russian shelling of Kachkarivka," the report says.
It is specified that a 74-year-old resident was injured in his own home. He was diagnosed with contusion, craniocerebral, and explosive injuries. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As reported, over the past day, residential buildings and outbuildings were destroyed in Kachkarivka as a result of guided aerial bombs.
Two people were killed and another injured in the Kherson region over the past day, February 8, as a result of Russian aggression.
