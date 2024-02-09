               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Albania's Prime Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports.

He congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan via his social media accounts.

