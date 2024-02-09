Albania's Prime Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Prime Minister of
the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has congratulated President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the
extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports.
He congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the early
presidential election in Azerbaijan via his social media
accounts.
