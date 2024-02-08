Crown Prince Foundation, El Hassan Youth Award Sign Agreement To Boost Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Crown Prince Foundation signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday with The El Hassan Youth Award, aiming to enhance the role of youth as active citizens.



The agreement, signed by the CEO of the Crown Prince Foundation, Tamam Manko, and director of the Hassan Youth Award, Ayman Mufleh, focuses on collaborative efforts to promote a culture of volunteering and to provide volunteer opportunities, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Crown Prince Foundation stated that the agreement allows beneficiaries of its initiatives to join the Hassan Youth Award and that it will facilitate youth participation in all its activities, as well as coordinate field visits and awareness sessions for the award's members to the“Idea Factory” initiative to exchange experiences.



The agreement links the award with the volunteering sector through the“Nahno” platform, a national platform for youth volunteering and participation, which is one of the initiatives of the Crown Prince Foundation.

The agreement also includes creating an account on the platform to announce general and specialised volunteer opportunities, attract youth, and document volunteer hours.

Manko emphasised the alignment of the foundation's strategy with the award, empowering youth, sharpening their skills, and encouraging their participation in the development process.



She said that“this step reflects the foundation's commitment to expand its impact and reinforce the role of youth as drivers of positive change in societies”.

Mufleh affirmed that the memorandum aims to strengthen relations and communication between the El Hassan Youth Award and the foundation in line with its objectives seeking to promote the initiative spirit, offer purposeful training programmes for skill development, stimulate creative ideas, guide towards entrepreneurship and innovation, empower youth to envision the future and adapt global changes, enhance competitiveness and make decisions based on societal values and self-reliance.