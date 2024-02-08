Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroyed Yesterday Was Shot Down With MANPADS In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, soldiers of one of the mechanized units destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy Alligator with its crew was hit by MANPADS [man-portable air-defense system] and fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector," said Tarnavskyi.

Accuracy of Russian airstrikes on Avdiivka degrades due to Ukrainian air defense – UK intel

He added that the enemy is currently focusing its main offensive efforts on the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Orikhovo sectors.

As reported, Ukrainian troops neutralized or destroyed 178 UAVs of various types in the Tavria sector in the past day.