Enemy Launched Over 60 Attacks In Tavria Sector In Past Day - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, Russian troops launched 919 artillery attacks and conducted 64 assault operations in the past 24 hours.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding their positions in the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops. "The total losses of the enemy over the past day amounted to 409 occupiers and 34 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs," the general noted.

Tarnavskyi specified that 7 Russian tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 helicopter, 6 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment were destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed one ammunition depot and another important enemy object. As many as 178 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

As reported, from February 24, 2022, to February 8, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 392,380 Russian invaders, including 910 occupiers in the past day alone.