Security Orchestration Market Size, Report, Trends And Growth Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Security Orchestration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global security orchestration market size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Security Orchestration Market?

The global security orchestration market size reached

US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%

during 2023-2028.

What is

Security Orchestration ?

Security orchestration involves integrating various security operation center (SOC) technologies and processes to automate tasks, enhancing the effectiveness of security operations. This process utilizes multiple cybersecurity tools to preemptively address, identify, and resolve threats. By consolidating information from diverse sources and enriching alerts, security teams can swiftly contextualize data. Additionally, incident response teams benefit from this orchestration by streamlining alert evaluation, analytics, security incident investigations, and the utilization of threat intelligence. Consequently, security orchestration has widespread applications in sectors such as energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, information and technology (IT), telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Security Orchestration Market Trends and Industry Demand:

The market is experiencing an upsurge in security breaches across various industry verticals due to the increasing popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) in medium and small businesses. This trend, combined with frequent network infrastructure changes, is a significant driving force behind this phenomenon. Furthermore, the market is witnessing substantial growth propelled by the availability of cost-efficient cloud-based security orchestration worldwide.

The telecommunication sector is also adopting security orchestration to enhance security measures for critical business applications. Additionally, the demand for security orchestration is intensified by the technologically advanced environment resulting from the growing generation of data-on-demand in data centers. Furthermore, governments worldwide are making extensive investments in network infrastructures and research and development (R&D) initiatives, creating a positive impact on the market.

Key market players are benefitting from the increasing global demand for state-of-the-art security technology, presenting lucrative growth opportunities. Moreover, the market growth is bolstered by the widespread adoption of security orchestration to enhance the security operations of various enterprises.

Who are the leaders in the

Security Orchestration

market?



Acalvio Technologies Inc.

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services Inc. Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cyberbit (Elbit Systems)

Exabeam Inc.

Forescout Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Optiv Security Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Swimlane Inc. Tufin

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium- sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:



Compliance Management

Threat Intelligence

Ticketing Solutions

Network Forensics Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Defense

E-Commerce Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

