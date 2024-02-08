Gabba's Fate Hangs In Balance: Olympic Committee Explores Alternatives Amidst Infrastructure Review

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman suggests exploring alternative solutions rather than reconstructing Brisbane's iconic Gabba venue for the Games. Former Brisbane lord mayor Graham Quirk is leading a 60-day review of Olympic infrastructure for the 2032 Games, with the Gabba's potential reconstruction being a focal point.

Chesterman's remarks follow International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates proposing the abandonment of the Gabba in favor of another site for athletics, with the opening ceremony at Suncorp Stadium and athletics at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.

The debate over whether to demolish and rebuild the Gabba as the centerpiece of the Games has been intense, fueled by a $2.7 billion reconstruction plan unveiled by the Queensland government. The plan, which includes demolishing the stadium and keeping it out of action from 2025 to 2030, has faced opposition due to escalating costs and concerns about its impact on Brisbane's AFL and cricket.

In January, Premier Steven Miles announced the independent review to explore cost-effective options. Deputy state opposition leader Jarrod Bleijie maintained the Liberal National Party's stance against a full Gabba demolition, emphasizing the lack of financial credibility behind the $2.7 billion project.

The Queensland Greens have also voiced opposition to the project, citing the threat it poses to East Brisbane State School. South Brisbane MP Dr Amy MacMahon called the project "frankly stupid," highlighting concerns about extreme costs, lack of consultation, and the destruction of a school and park for a four-week event. The Greens are adamant about protecting East Brisbane State School and Raymond Park.